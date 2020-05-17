Virginia state parks to open for overnight camping on Thursday, with precautions in place

The parks are opening just in time for Memorial Day weekend but officials are warning guests to "anticipate changes to normal park operations."

RICHMOND, Va. — In just four days, on Thursday, May 21, Virginia's state parks will be back open for camping—just in time for Memorial Day weekend.

Dave Neudeck, Communications & Marketing Director for the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation, said park employees are taking steps to ensure campers are safe, and they're already preparing for overnight guests.

"Many of them, I'm sure, are experienced campers and have been well aware over the last eight to ten weeks of what's been going on," Neudeck said.

"And how the need to respect each other and recreate responsibly is going to be the key to us being able to continue this opportunity for safe camping at our parks."

State Parks like Virginia Beach's First Landing has been open for daytime hikes, during the coronavirus pandemic.

Neudeck says they have seen a lot more people coming through, hoping for a brief escape from everyday life.

"Over the last several weekends, we've been experiencing high levels of visitation at some of our more popular parks," he said.

But there will be a few changes moving forward, once overnight stays are allowed again.

"We will be instituting some safety precautions within the campgrounds—both for our visitors and our staff," he said.

Neudeck said there are plans in place to ensure campers comply with social distancing requirements such as limiting the number of people at campsites and bathrooms.

Some picnic shelters, playgrounds, and visitor centers will be closed.

Beaches are also closed.

He said park employees will be equipped with face masks and gloves; crews will clean the bathrooms and campsites more often.

"Our campsites are naturally socially distant so there's a significant amount of space between each campsite so our campers will have space," Neudeck said.

"We have been planning for this moment and looking at different guidelines issued by the CDC and the Virginia Department of Health on to go about re-opening the campgrounds and these facilities that support campers."

Neudeck said it's important that campers "know before they go."

He said campers should check the official state park website for information about individual parks before they head out.