Virginia State Police: 31-year-old woman killed in single-vehicle crash in Northampton County

CHERITON, Va. — Authorities said a Cape Charles woman was killed in a car crash Saturday evening.

Virginia State Police said they got a call on Saturday, May 29 to investigate a single-vehicle crash that happened around 7:55 p.m. on Seaview Drive, just east of Fairview Road.

According to officers, 31-year-old Samantha Forsythe was driving a 2007 Toyota Corolla headed east on Seaview Drive when she ran off the road and into a ditch.

She overcorrected into the oncoming traffic, which then caused her car to go sideways and ended up hitting a telephone pole. Police said Forsythe died there on impact.