RICHMOND, Va. — Thanks to a non-profit organization, Virginia State Police Department's K9 Gunner has received a bullet and stab protective vest.

The vest was donated from Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. Gunner’s vest was sponsored by Margie Bandas of Richmond VA and is embroidered with the sentiment “In honor of Nicolas Castrinos, Richmond VA.”

The mission of Vested Interest K9 is to provide bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the United States. Since the organization started in 2009, it has provided over 3,300 protective vests in 50 states, through private and corporate donations, at a cost of over $5.7 million dollars.

The program is open to dogs actively employed in the U.S. with law enforcement or related agencies who are certified and at least 20 months of age. New K9 graduates, as well as K9s with expired vests, are eligible to participate.

The donation to provide one protective vest for a law enforcement K9 is $950.00. Each vest has a value between $1,744 – $2,283, and a five-year warranty and an average weight of 4-5 lbs.