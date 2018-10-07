UPDATE: The Virginia State Police located the missing 5-day-old infant.

RADFORD, Va. (WVEC) -- The Virginia State Police and the Radford City Police Department sent out a missing endangered child alert for a 5-day-old infant.

The baby, Tatiana Lynn Bosier, is 20 inches long, weighs 7 pounds, and has black eyes and brown hair. The child is believed to be in danger and was last seen on Tuesday on Calhoun Street in Radford, Virginia.

According to police, the child may be in the company of Andy Alexander Bosier. The subject is described as an African-America man, 41-year-old, standing at 5'8" tall. He weighs 175 pounds and he has brown eyes and black hair.

He drives a 2003 beige Honda Accord 4-door sedan with Virginia plates that read XHP-7234.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (540)-267-3704.

