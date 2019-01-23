VIRGINIA, USA — The Virginia State Police is offering a blood drive with the American Red Cross on January 25.

Anyone is welcome to participate in the drive at the State Police Division V Headquarters.

The American Red Cross has an emergency need for blood and platelet donors. Right now, the Red Cross has less than a three-day supply on hand of most blood types, and blood is being distributed faster than donations are coming in.

The blood drive will be located at 110 Pratt Street, Fort Monroe from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Join the State Police in giving the gift of life to help save lives!