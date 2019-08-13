GLOUCESTER, Va. — Virginia State Police troopers are investigation two different crashes on Route 17 on Tuesday.

Officials said the first crash happened around 5:10 a.m. at Adner Road. It involved an SUV and a logging truck. Police said the individuals involved in the crash are expected to be okay.

The second crash took place around 8:15 a.m. at Northbound Route 17 in front of 14361.

State police said the second crash involved a tractor-trailer and another vehicle. There were life-threatening injuries reported at the scene.

A med-vac needed to be called to the scene.

Officials are still investigating both crashes. Residents are encouraged to avoid the area and use alternate routes.

Virginia State Police released the following pictures from the second crash:

Virginia State Police