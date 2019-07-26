ISLE OF WIGHT COUNTY, Va. — Virginia State Police are investigating a deadly accident in Isle of Wight County.

State Troopers were notified of an accident involving an SUV and a pedestrian in the 1400 block of Carrsville Highway Friday at 3:29 p.m.

When they arrived on scene, they found a woman had died.

Police said an initial investigation revealed that a 2013 Chevrolet Sonic was traveling eastbound on Carrsville Highway when a woman ran into the path of a car.

The 41-year-old woman died at the scene. Alcohol and speed were not factors of the accident. No charges were filed.

Business 58 is closed between Walters Highway and Lees Mill Road as the investigation continues. Detours are in place.