Virginia State Police investigating two-vehicle crash in Mathews County, injuries reported

Virginia State Police said Buckley Hall Road is closed to traffic, after two vehicles crashed in that area Wednesday afternoon. There were reported injuries.
MATHEWS COUNTY, Va. — Police are investigating a crash that left some individuals hurt Wednesday afternoon.

Virginia State Police said it received a call about a crash that happened around 2:09 p.m. involving two vehicles on Buckley Hall Road.

Officers are working on the scene investigating the crash at this time. They said there were reported injuries, but there's no word yet on the details of who got hurt.

Officials shut down the highway in the area of Buckley Hall Rd. for medical crews to arrive by air.

Police have not provided any further details at this time.

