MIDDLESEX COUNTY, Va. — Virginia State Police are investigating an "unattended death" inside a Middlesex County home on Sunday.

Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigations agents responded to the 8400 block of General Puller Highway in the afternoon, state police spokeswoman Sgt. Michelle Anaya said.

A man told the agents a family member would not leave the residence.

Around 10:30 a.m., Middlesex County Sheriff's Office found a 48-year-old woman dead inside the residence.

Anaya said the death does not seem to be suspicious in nature.

The woman's family has been notified.

