Virginia State Police issue senior alert for impaired Richmond man

RICHMOND, Va. — Wednesday, the Virginia State Police issued a senior alert for a 68-year-old man who was last seen in the Richmond area around 11 a.m.

A release from police said Jack Phillip Brown was last spotted near the intersection of 25th and Hull streets. That's in the Swansboro area.

Brown is said to have a cognitive impairment, and is considered endangered.

Police said Brown is a Black man who stands 5 feet 7 inches tall, and weighs about 135 pounds. He has brown eyes and gray hair.

He might be wearing a black crew neck shirt, black pants, and be barefooted.

He was reported missing by the Department of Veterans Affairs.

If you've seen him, or know where he might be, call investigators at 804.675.5735.