Virginia State Police issue Senior Alert for missing 79-year-old woman in Amelia County

AMELIA COUNTY, Va. — A Senior Alert has been issued for a missing 79-year-old woman in the greater Richmond area.

Amelia County Sheriff's Office is looking for Mary Scott Baker. Mary was last seen on Saturday, August 22, around 5 p.m. at her residence on South Amelia Avenue in Amelia, Virginia.

Mary was wearing a pink sweatshirt, blue jeans and black tennis shoes.

She is believed to have walked away from her residence.

Mary suffers from cognitive impairment and police believe her safety is under threat due to her health.

She is 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighs about 170 pounds, has blue eyes and grayish blonde hair.