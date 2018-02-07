CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVEC) -- The 1st 'Ashanti Alert' or 'Critically missing Adult Alert' was issued by the Virginia State Police on Monday.

At the request of the Charlottesville Police Department, the Virginia State Police issued the alert for 53-year-old Samuel Lee Houchens. He is a white male with brown hair and hazel eyes. He is 5'7 and weighs 160 lbs. He was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt with navy and orange University of Virginia Cavalier basketball shorts and brown, deck shoes.

He is believed to be in danger, and he was last seen on June 20, 2018, at his residence in the 1600 block of Meridian Street in Charlottesville. He may need medical attention.

Anyone with information about Houchens is asked to call 911 or the Charlottesville Police Department at 1-434-970-3280.

This is the first activation of the 'Critically Missing Adult Alert' since it went into law on July 1, 2018.

The criteria for the alert is as follows:

The Abducted Adult must be 18 years of age or older and the law enforcement agency believes the adult has been abducted (unwillingly taken from their environment without permission).

The law enforcement agency believes the Abducted Adult is in imminent danger of serious bodily harm or death.

A law enforcement investigation has taken place that verified the abduction or eliminated alternative explanations.

Sufficient information is available to disseminate to the public that could assist in locating the Abducted Adult, suspect, and/or the suspect’s vehicle.

The Abducted Adult must be entered into the Virginia Criminal Information Network (VCIN) and the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) missing person files.

The Virginia “Abducted Adult Alert” Form authorizing release of information must be signed.

The alert was put into law because of the kidnapping and death of Ashanti Billie in September of last year. She was taken from Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek in Norfolk. Her body was discovered on September 29, 2017, in Charlotte, NC behind a church.

READ MORE: Retired Navy vet charged with kidnapping, murdering Ashanti Billie

Follow 13News Now on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.

© 2018 WVEC