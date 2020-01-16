Virginia State Police launches new recruitment website

VATrooper.org highlights the state police mission, culture and career opportunities available to trooper-trainees.

Virginia State Police say they have created a new website aimed at recruiting a more diverse mix of applicants for new troopers.

Police said in a news release that the website, VATrooper.com, highlights the state police mission, culture and career opportunities available to trooper-trainees.

It provides a behind-the-scenes narrative of the steps to becoming a trooper, training, career opportunities, benefits and the life of a trooper.