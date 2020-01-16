×
Virginia State Police launches new recruitment website

VATrooper.org highlights the state police mission, culture and career opportunities available to trooper-trainees.
Virginia State Police say they have created a new website aimed at recruiting a more diverse mix of applicants for new troopers. 

Police said in a news release that the website, VATrooper.com, highlights the state police mission, culture and career opportunities available to trooper-trainees. 

It provides a behind-the-scenes narrative of the steps to becoming a trooper, training, career opportunities, benefits and the life of a trooper. 

The mobile-friendly site will soon include video vignettes featuring state police personnel and their stories.

