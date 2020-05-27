Virginia State Police reports eight people killed in traffic crashes during Memorial Day weekend

Troopers saw a decrease in overall traffic on highways and traffic deaths this year, according to a Virginia State Police news release.

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia State Police reported eight people were killed in traffic crashes over Memorial Day weekend this year.

Virginia State Police statewide responded to 480 total traffic crashes during this past holiday weekend.

During the 2019 and 2018 Memorial Day weekend, traffic crashes on Virginia highways resulted in 11 deaths.

This year's traffic fatalities, two victims were riding on motorcycles and one was a pedestrian.

The fatal crashes occurred in the city of Virginia Beach and the counties of Caroline, Montgomery, Pittsylvania, Prince William, Rockingham, Southampton, and Sussex.

The two fatal motorcycle crashes occurred in Pittsylvania and Rockingham counties.

The pedestrian, who was pushing his bicycle when he was struck and killed, was in Sussex County.

"Even though we are thankful for the slight decrease in traffic fatalities over the Memorial Day weekend, eight deaths are still too many,” said Col. Gary T. Settle, Virginia State Police Superintendent.

“It is also concerning to see reckless driving citations and DUI arrests practically on par with last year’s holiday weekend. Fewer drivers should have demonstrated a significant decline in the number of citations and traffic deaths. Sadly, that was not the case and too many motorists were putting too many lives at risk due to reckless choices and deadly driving behaviors.”

Virginia troopers statewide cited 2,489 reckless drivers and arrested 70 impaired drivers.