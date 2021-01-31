Virginia State Police responds to over 200 crashes, disabled vehicles during winter storm

The calls started coming in around midnight into Sunday afternoon of several traffic crashes and stuck vehicles in the winter storm.

RICHMOND, Va. — Several warnings went out to Virginia residents, advising them to avoid traveling during the winter storm, but police said crashes were still happening.

Virginia State Police said they were on the scene of 16 traffic crashes and eight disabled vehicles on Sunday, Jan. 31 around 2 p.m., during the ongoing storm. They responded to nearly 270 traffic crashes and 240 disabled vehicles since the calls started coming in around midnight.

Police said most of the crashes that happened only damaged the vehicles.

These are the various areas that VSP responded to, as of 2 p.m.:

Richmond Division -- 44 Disabled Vehicles & 89 Traffic Crashes

VDOT crews are working to safely treat the highways but are urging residents to continue to avoid traveling Sunday afternoon into the evening so that the roads can be open.

Here are some safety tips to follow from VSP, if you must travel: