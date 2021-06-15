Virginia State Police says man dies after crashing SUV on Route 17 in Gloucester

GLOUCESTER, Va. — Police are investigating a vehicle crash that killed a Gloucester man Tuesday afternoon.
The Virginia State Police said it got a call Tuesday, June 15 just before 1 p.m. about a single-vehicle crash that happened on Route 17 and George Washington Memorial Highway. They said a person was seriously injured.
According to officers the collision happened in the southbound lanes on that highway. This was located at Cannon Way.
Police said 61-year-old Mark Stuart Thomas was driving a 2003 Mazda Tribute SUV when he ran off the road and hit a tree.
Thomas was rushed to Walter Reed Hospital, suffering from life-threatening injuries. He died there.
Detectives said Thomas wasn't wearing his seatbelt during the crash. His family has been contacted about the incident.