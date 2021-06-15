x
Virginia State Police says man dies after crashing SUV on Route 17 in Gloucester

VSP says Mark S. Thomas, 61, died in the hospital from his injuries. He was not wearing a seatbelt when he crashed on Route 17/George Washington Memorial Highway.
GLOUCESTER, Va. — Police are investigating a vehicle crash that killed a Gloucester man Tuesday afternoon.

The Virginia State Police said it got a call Tuesday, June 15 just before 1 p.m. about a single-vehicle crash that happened on Route 17 and George Washington Memorial Highway.  They said a person was seriously injured.

According to officers the collision happened in the southbound lanes on that highway. This was located at Cannon Way.

Police said 61-year-old Mark Stuart Thomas was driving a 2003 Mazda Tribute SUV when he ran off the road and hit a tree. 

Thomas was rushed to Walter Reed Hospital, suffering from life-threatening injuries. He died there.

Detectives said Thomas wasn't wearing his seatbelt during the crash. His family has been contacted about the incident.

    

