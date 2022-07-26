Missing Roanoke boy with autism found safe

Virginia State Police say Bobby Marshall Curry has been found safe and the missing person alert has been canceled.

ROANOKE, Va. — UPDATE: Virginia State Police say Bobby Marshall Curry has been found safe and the missing person alert has been canceled. No other information was immediately available.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Virginia State Police and the Roanoke Police Department are searching for a missing boy who has autism.

According to a news release, Bobby Marshall Curry, 13, was last seen on a surveillance camera on July 26 at 12:30 a.m. in the Roanoke area, more specifically Cherryhill Road.

According to police, Curry could possibly be headed toward Henry County.

Curry is 4'6", roughly 70 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a t-shirt, black pajama pants, and multi-colored Crocs, according to police.

In this situation, his autism increases threats to his health and safety.