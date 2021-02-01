Virginia State Sen. Ben Chafin dies from COVID-19

"It is with profound sadness and sorrow that we learned of the passing of our good friend and colleague, Ben Chafin, this evening," Norment wrote in a caucus release

RUSSELL, Va. — On Jan. 1, the Virginia Senate Republican Caucus leader, Thomas Norment, Jr. (R-James City County), shared news that State Sen. Ben Chafin, Jr. (R-Russell) had died from COVID-19 complications.

"It is with profound sadness and sorrow that we learned of the passing of our good friend and colleague, Ben Chafin, this evening," Norment wrote in a caucus press release. "To us, Ben was more than a dedicated colleague who exemplified the best in public service. He was a treasured friend, unrelentingly cheerful with an infectious smile and gregarious manner."

Norment's release said Chafin's death was "caused by COVID-19."

"A community leader in Russell, Ben rose to prominence in the fields of law, banking, and agriculture long before his neighbors elected him to the General Assembly," Norment wrote. "First as delegate and then senator, Ben relentlessly promoted and fought for the interests and values of Southwest."

The District 38 representative was served on the Education and Health, Judiciary, Privileges and Elections and Rehabilitation and Social Services committees.

His district included the entirety of Bland, Buchanan, Dickenson, Russell and Tazewell counties, along with parts of Smyth, Wise, Montgomery and Pulaski counties. It also includes Norton City and Radford City.

He was 60 years old when he passed away, on New Year's Day.

Daniel Gade, a Republican who campaigned for a U.S. Senate seat in 2020, was one of the first people to comment on Chafin's passing.