BLACKSBURG, Va. — Tuesday is a day of remembrance at Virginia Tech.

It was 12 years ago, on April 16, 2007, that a student fatally shot 32 people at the university in Blacksburg. At the time, the Virginia Tech shooting was the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history.

The shooting forced schools across the country to rethink campus security and reignited the debate over gun control that continues to this day.

Governor Ralph Northam ordered that the flag of Virginia be flown at half staff over the Capitol on Tuesday. He also proclaimed that April 16 be designated Virginia Tech Remembrance Day:

US Senator Tim Kaine also shared his remembrance in a Facebook post:

Students and mourners hold candles during a candle light ceremony marking the first anniversary of the April 16 2007 shootings on the campus of Virginia Tech in Blacksburg, Va., Wednesday, April 16, 2008. (AP Photo/Don Petersen)
Unidentified Virginia Tech students listen during memorial ceremonies marking the second anniversary of the April 16, 2007 shootings at Virginia Tech on the campus of the school in Blacksburg, Va., Thursday, April 16, 2009. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
Students and mourners form a circle and hold candles as they participate in a candle light vigil marking the first anniversary of the April 16, 2007 shootings on the campus of Virginia Tech in Blacksburg, Va., Wednesday, April 16, 2008. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
A student holds a candle while participating in a candle light vigil marking the first anniversary of the April 16, 2007 shootings on the campus of Virginia Tech in Blacksburg, Va., Wednesday, April 16, 2008. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
A couple hug as they listen during ceremonies marking the second anniversary of the April 16, 2007 shootings at Virginia Tech on the campus of the school in Blacksburg, Va., Thursday, April 16, 2009. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
Virginia Tech students hug in front of Burruss Hall during a memorial ceremony for the victims of the April 16, 2007 shootings on the campus of Virginia Tech in Blacksburg, Va., Wednesday, April 16, 2008. (AP Photo/Rob Carr)
FILE-In this Tuesday, April 17, 2007 file photo, People gather for a vigil on the drill field following the shootings on the Virginia Tech campus in Blacksburg, Va. Kevin Sterne has spent 10 years trying not to let himself be defined by the mass shooting that nearly killed him at Virginia Tech. But now that he's a new father, Sterne grapples with the knowledge that one day he must tell his son about the horror he worked so hard to put behind him. (AP Photo/Casey Templeton, File)
A lily was placed under a plaque that is part of the memorial to the April 16, 2007 shooting victims in front of Burrus Hall on the campus of Virginia Tech in Blacksburg, Va., Tuesday March 18, 2008. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
A runner with a balloon marked in remembrance of Virginia Tech shooting victim Leslie Sherman, talks to other runners prior to the start of a 3.2 mile run in honor of the 32 victims of the April 16, 2007 shootings at Virginia Tech on the campus of the school in Blacksburg, Va., Thursday, April 16, 2009. The run marked the start of the second anniversary activities. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
A sign placed by a student rests on the memorial for the 2007 shootings during a vigil on the campus of Virginia Tech after two shootings on the campus in Blacksburg, Va., Thursday, Dec. 8, 2011. A gunman killed a police officer and then apparently shot himself to death nearby in a baffling attack that shook up the campus nearly five years after it was the scene of the deadliest shooting rampage in modern U.S. history. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
Students, friends and family hold candles up during a candlelight vigil marking the second anniversary of the April 16, 2007 shootings at Virginia Tech on the campus of the school in Blacksburg, Va., Thursday, April 16, 2009.

 