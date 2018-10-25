NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — The Virginia Thanksgiving Festival is an annual tradition that honors the history of early Colonial America.

The festival takes place at the Berkeley Plantation in Charles City on Nov. 4.

The day celebrates the First English Thanksgiving in the New World, according the event's website.

Activities include a re-enactment of the First English Thanksgiving, Chickahominy Tribal Dancers, parade with horse drawn carriages, fife and drum, musicians and magicians, colonial period games, dancing and choral groups, arts & crafts, jewelry and food vendors, corn maze, storytelling, cornhusk doll making, candle dipping, and a silent auction.

Festival admission and parking (cash only) is $5 motorcycle/bike, $10 car/van and $20 bus.

For more information call 804-829-6018 or 888-466-6018.

Virginia Thanksgiving Festival

2019 Commemoration American Evolution

American Evolution commemorates the 400th anniversary of several historical events in 1619 Virginia that continue to influence America today.

Featured events, programs, and legacy projects inspire local, national, and international engagement in the themes of democracy, diversity, and opportunity, according to its website.

Some of the featured events include the Virginia Thanksgiving Festival, Pocahontas Reframed Storytellers Film Festival, and Faith Journeys in the Black Experience, 1619-2019.

For more information about featured events and more,

