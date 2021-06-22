Virginia tourism leaders asking lawmakers for a $275 million boost

The $28 billion industry was cut in half during the pandemic, and now state tourism and hospitality leaders are hoping for a speedy recovery.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The 16-month state of emergency in Virginia is set to wrap up at the end of June.

With COVID-19 restrictions already lifted in the Commonwealth, it will mark a much-needed restart for the tourism and hospitality industry.

It usually brings in $28 billion in revenue during a normal year, but because of the pandemic, that number was cut in half.

“Through the first quarter of this year we’ve lost $14 billion,” said Eric Terry, president of the Virginia Restaurant, Lodging & Travel Association.

That's why the Virginia Tourism Corporation is asking the General Assembly for $275 million to help the industry rebound. Fifty million would go to local tourism offices for marketing, as many of them are facing multi-year budget cuts.

“You see the ads for other locations hitting the airwaves,” said Terry. “Virginia needs to keep up.”

In Hampton Roads, 18% of jobs in the tourism industry were lost because of the pandemic.

While Terry said cities like Virginia Beach were rebounding faster than most, the city hasn’t been able to skirt a problem affecting the entire country – labor shortages, especially in lodging.