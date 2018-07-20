RICHMOND, Va. (WVEC) — Governor Northam announced on Friday that seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was unchanged in June, but its down .5 percent from this point last year.

The 3.2 percent seasonally adjusted unemployment rate in May and June is the lowest rate since the October 2007 rate of 3.2 percent. In June, labor force expanded by 10,407, which is the fifth consecutive monthly increase. Household employment also increased by 12,715.

The number of unemployed continued to drop, declining by 2,308 to 137,728.

“Virginia’s ranking as one of the top states in the country for business is due to one of our greatest economic assets: our first-class workforce,” said Governor Northam. “I am pleased to see the lowest unemployment rate in a decade holding steady, increased household employment, and record labor force expansion. My administration is committed to building on this momentum to ensure opportunity for every Virginian with 21st-century job training and by drawing additional jobs and investment to the Commonwealth.”

Virginia had the lowest seasonally adjusted unemployment rate among the Southeast states.

To learn more click here.

© 2018 WVEC