NORFOLK, Va. — Those vehicle inspection stickers that adorn the windshields of cars across Virginia are getting a little smaller.

Virginia State Police announced Tuesday that their Safety Division is rolling out redesigned stickers that also include a traffic safety message.

The new stickers, which began being issued at the start of the year, are 2 inches by 3 inches; old stickers were 2.75 inches by 4 inches.

“The change in size is in response to the feedback State Police received from Virginians following the sticker’s relocation to the bottom left corner of the windshield in 2018,” Virginia State Police Safety Division Commander Captain R.C. Maxey Jr. said in a news release. “We heard from a number of motorists who had difficulty seeing around the sticker, so we worked to reduce its size to slightly smaller than the average credit card.”

State Police said the sticker’s security features were also enhanced to discourage and prevent unauthorized removal, tampering, and counterfeit practices.

The newly redesigned Virginia safety inspection sticker includes a traffic safety message reminding drivers of Virginia's "Move Over" law.

Virginia State Police

The new inspection stickers also include a detachable reminder of Virginia's "Move Over" law. The reminder is not meant to be placed on the windshield and is instead removed by the inspector and given to the customer.

The size and design for motorcycle and trailer safety inspection stickers remain unchanged. Vehicle rejection stickers are also staying the same.