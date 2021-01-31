Virginia woman charged with manslaughter after head-on crash

Police said 23-year-old Kaelyn Stine had been drinking alcohol and got distracted by her cell phone before she crossed the centerline.

CHESTERFIELD, Va. — Authorities have charged a Virginia woman with drunken driving and manslaughter after a fatal head-on collision.

Chesterfield County police said 23-year-old Kaelyn Stine of Midlothian was driving westbound on River Road on Saturday when her vehicle cross the yellow dividing marker and hit an eastbound vehicle driven by 23-year-old Jordan Barksdale.

Barksdale was pronounced dead at a local hospital. Investigators said Stine had been drinking alcohol before the crash and was distracted by her cell phone before crossing the centerline.