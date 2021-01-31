Virginia woman charged with manslaughter after head-on crash

CHESTERFIELD, Va. — Authorities have charged a Virginia woman with drunken driving and manslaughter after a fatal head-on collision.
Chesterfield County police said 23-year-old Kaelyn Stine of Midlothian was driving westbound on River Road on Saturday when her vehicle cross the yellow dividing marker and hit an eastbound vehicle driven by 23-year-old Jordan Barksdale.
Barksdale was pronounced dead at a local hospital. Investigators said Stine had been drinking alcohol before the crash and was distracted by her cell phone before crossing the centerline.
She was being held without bond on charges of involuntary manslaughter and driving under the influence.