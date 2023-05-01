Helen Breeden has been sewing since she was a little girl. Now she's using her talent to help others in need.

HARRISONBURG, Va. — Helen Breeden has loved sewing since she was a child. She says sewing is a good way to pass the time, and to pass on something special when a project is done.

Since 2019, Helen has been passing on something special to patients and staff at a local hospital in Harrisonburg, Virginia. She has made nearly 500 bags for walkers, 850 surgical caps and more than 1,000 face masks.

Helen said she wanted to contribute to causes close to her heart, like fighting cancer. Her sister has had cancer three times, so she knows how much people appreciate getting something with a personal touch while in the hospital.

She said sewing has helped her meet new people, who inspire her to keep sewing, and keep giving back.

"Over the last 10 years I have really met a lot of people. You've got to have friends in this world," Helen said.

Despite being in her 90s, she said she has no plans to stop sewing anytime soon.

