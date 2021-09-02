Virginia woman's body found off Pennsylvania highway

Police are investigating after they said 47-year-old Rebecca Landrith of Virginia was found dead on an interstate ramp in Pennsylvania.

NEW COLUMBIA, Pa. — A Virginia woman found dead on an interstate ramp in Pennsylvania was the victim of a homicide, officials said.

The Pennsylvania State Police on Monday did not release how Rebecca Landrith, 47, died or where in Virginia she had lived.

Her body was found Sunday along an Interstate 80 eastbound ramp in Pennsylvania's Union County. She was wearing maternity jeans and a purple shirt with a black leather jacket.

The section of the highway was closed for several hours because of the investigation.