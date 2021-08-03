Two giraffes die after a barn fire at Roer's Zoofari in Fairfax County

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Two giraffes died in a barn fire at the location of the Roer's Zoofari in Fairfax County, Virginia, according to information provided by Fairfax County Fire/Rescue.
The two-story barn fire was in the 1200 block of Hunter Mill Road, which is the address for Roer's Zoofari. No other animals were hurt in the fire, according to Fairfax County Fire/Rescue.
In a photo released on Twitter by Fairfax County Fire/Rescue, flames can be seen coming from the roof of the barn.
Hunter Mill Road and Cobble Mill Road are closed in this area.
Fairfax County Fire/Rescue is asking people to avoid the area.
No firefighters were hurt battling the fire, according to Fairfax County Fire/Rescue.
No further information has been provided by Fairfax County officials on the fire.
