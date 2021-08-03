Two giraffes die after a barn fire at Roer's Zoofari in Fairfax County

The two-story barn fire was in the 1200 block of Hunter Mill Road, which is the address for Roer's Zoofari.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Two giraffes died in a barn fire at the location of the Roer's Zoofari in Fairfax County, Virginia, according to information provided by Fairfax County Fire/Rescue.

The two-story barn fire was in the 1200 block of Hunter Mill Road, which is the address for Roer's Zoofari. No other animals were hurt in the fire, according to Fairfax County Fire/Rescue.

In a photo released on Twitter by Fairfax County Fire/Rescue, flames can be seen coming from the roof of the barn.

Hunter Mill Road and Cobble Mill Road are closed in this area.

Fairfax County Fire/Rescue is asking people to avoid the area.

No firefighters were hurt battling the fire, according to Fairfax County Fire/Rescue.

Units are currently on the scene of a barn fire in the 1200 block of Hunter Mill Rd in Reston.

First arriving reported fire from the roof and on two floors of a 2-story barn. Unknown at this time if any animals in barn. Hunter Mill Rd/Cobble Mill Rd closed. Avoid area. #FCFRD pic.twitter.com/HjjvvP4bTa — Fairfax County Fire/Rescue (@ffxfirerescue) March 8, 2021

No further information has been provided by Fairfax County officials on the fire.

To learn more about Roer's Zoofari, click here.