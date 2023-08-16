Virginians can take up beekeeping for free through the Beehive Distribution Program

The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (VDACS) is opening applications for its 2023 distribution program from August 28 through September 12.

NORFOLK, Va. — Looking to take up beekeeping? It's almost time to apply for Virginia's Beehive Distribution Program.

The program gives Virginia residents free equipment for assembling new beehives, according to a news release.

Recipients are selected at random from applications received. As long as applicants are 18 years old and a resident of Virginia, they're eligible to get up to three beehive units per house for free.

“In Virginia, honeybees are essential pollinators for the fruits and vegetables consumed by people and wildlife,” said State Apiarist Keith Tignor in the news release.

If you do get the free beehive unit, you're responsible for assembling the equipment and occupying it with a colony of honey bees within one year. VDACS does not provide the honey bees or equipment for managing the hives. That could include personal safety or honey processing equipment.

“The Beehive Distribution Program helps counteract dramatic honey bee losses in the state over the past several decades by assisting individuals in establishing new hives,” Tignor said.