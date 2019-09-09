VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — As part of her "Back to School" tour stops, Virginia's First Lady Pamela Northam stopped at Rosemont Elementary School on Monday.

Northam has been visiting early childhood education programs and elementary schools across the state, reading to students and highlighting the importance of school readiness.

“This is an exciting time of year for parents, teachers, and students, but school readiness actually starts in those critical five years before kindergarten, when about 90 percent of a child’s brain development occurs,” said First Lady Northam. “All Virginia children are capable of, and deserve to be, entering kindergarten with the tools they need to succeed. We are dedicated to increasing access to quality care and education for children and families, no matter who they are or where they live.”

Last year during their inaugural Back to School tour, the First Lady and staff traveled more than 2,000 miles and made 38 different stops where they engaged with educators, parents, students, legislators, and local leaders from the non-profit and business communities.

“We are truly looking forward to the First Lady’s visit to our region as the new school year begins for each of our students,” said Travis Staton, President, and CEO of United Way of Southwest Virginia. “School readiness is more than having a brand-new backpack, it starts at birth—years before the first day of kindergarten.”

More Gov. Northam News: