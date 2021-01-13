Virginia's legislature kicks off 2021 session amid pandemic

The House of Delegates met remotely while the state Senate gathered at an event center more than two miles away from the state Capitol.

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia’s state lawmakers have kicked off the 2021 legislative session away from the state Capitol because of the surging coronavirus pandemic.

The session started Wednesday at noon, with the House of Delegates meeting remotely. The state Senate gathered at an event center more than 2 miles away.

This will be Democrat’s second year in full control of the General Assembly since flipping the chamber in the 2019 elections. Major issues they are set to address this year include COVID-19 relief efforts and legalizing marijuana.