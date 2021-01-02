Virginia's Mendenhall shakes up defensive staff assignments

The former Inside Linebackers Coach Shane Hunter is going to become the new safety coach.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Virginia coach Bronco Mendenhall is shaking things up a bit on his staff.

He said Defensive Coordinator and Secondary Coach Nick Howell will continue as coordinator and oversee the secondary, but former inside linebackers coach Shane Hunter will become the safety coach.

Mendenhall said this will afford Howell more time to oversee the overall effectiveness of the defense.

Co-defensive Coordinator Kelly Poppinga will now coach all the linebackers, and Special Teams Coordinator Riky Brumfield will also coach cornerbacks.