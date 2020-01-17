Virginia's Pamunkey Tribe announces $350M casino project in Richmond

Along with their plans for casino development near Harbor Park, the Pamunkey Indian Tribe plans to open another casino in Richmond.

A Native American tribe in Virginia says it will develop a $350 million casino resort in the state's capital and another in Norfolk.

In a statement released Friday, the Pamunkey Indian Tribe announced it has purchased three properties in south Richmond for the development of a casino and a fourth parcel about 5 miles away to create a work-force training center.

The proposed resort would include a 275-room hotel tower featuring views of the James River and downtown skyline.