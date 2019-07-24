NORFOLK, Va. — Virginia's tax-free holiday is almost here!

The 3-day holiday kicks off Friday, August 2 at 12:01 a.m. and ends Sunday at 11:59 p.m.

The sales tax holiday allows people to purchase qualifying school supplies, clothing, footwear, hurricane and emergency preparedness items, and Energy Star™ and WaterSense™ products without paying sales tax.

What items are eligible?

School supplies, clothing, and footwear

Qualified school supplies - $20 or less per item

Qualified clothing and footwear - $100 or less per item

Hurricane and emergency preparedness products

Portable generators - $1,000 or less per item

Gas-powered chainsaws - $350 or less per item

Chainsaw accessories - $60 or less per item

Other specified hurricane preparedness items - $60 or less per item

Energy Star™ and WaterSense™ products

Qualifying Energy Star™ or WaterSense™ products purchased for noncommercial home or personal use - $2,500 or less per item

Walmart store manager Shane Neilson said they expect a crowd down these aisles all weekend.

"It's the basic essentials, like notebooks and pencils and those things everybody needs every year," said Neilson.

Overall, people in Hampton Roads can expect to pay about 6 percent less on items that qualify.

Nielson suggests everyone takes advantage of it.

"[Walmart's] a company that's based off of saving you money so you can live better, and this is a program that helps us be able to do that even more for you," he said.

For a full list of eligible school supplies, click here.

Click here for a list of qualifying hurricane preparedness items.

For a full list of qualifying Energy Star and WaterSense Items, click here.

“The annual sales tax holiday makes many important items more affordable for Virginians as they get ready for the new school year or stock up on basic supplies,” said Governor Ralph Northam. “I encourage families in every part of the Commonwealth to mark their calendars so they can take advantage of the savings this weekend, while also supporting the Virginia businesses in their communities.”

Check out the guidelines for the tax-free holiday below:

