HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WVEC) — The sales tax-free holiday in Virginia kicks off next week!

From 12:01 a.m. on August 3rd to 11:59 p.m. on August 5th Virginians can buy qualifying school supplies, clothing, footwear, hurricane and emergency preparedness items, and Energy Star and WaterSense products without paying sales tax.

What items are eligible?

School supplies, clothing, and footwear

Qualified school supplies - $20 or less per item

Qualified clothing and footwear - $100 or less per item

Hurricane and emergency preparedness products

Portable generators - $1,000 or less per item

Gas-powered chainsaws - $350 or less per item

Chainsaw accessories - $60 or less per item

Other specified hurricane preparedness items - $60 or less per item

Energy Star™ and WaterSense™ products

Qualifying Energy Star™ or WaterSense™ products purchased for noncommercial home or personal use - $2,500 or less per item

For a full list of eligible school supplies, click here.

Click here for a list of qualifying hurricane preparedness items.

For a full list of qualifying Energy Star and WaterSense Items, click here.

Check out the guidelines for the tax-free holiday below:

2018 Sales Tax Holiday Guidelines by 13News Now on Scribd

