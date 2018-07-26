HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WVEC) — The sales tax-free holiday in Virginia kicks off next week!
From 12:01 a.m. on August 3rd to 11:59 p.m. on August 5th Virginians can buy qualifying school supplies, clothing, footwear, hurricane and emergency preparedness items, and Energy Star and WaterSense products without paying sales tax.
What items are eligible?
School supplies, clothing, and footwear
- Qualified school supplies - $20 or less per item
- Qualified clothing and footwear - $100 or less per item
Hurricane and emergency preparedness products
- Portable generators - $1,000 or less per item
- Gas-powered chainsaws - $350 or less per item
- Chainsaw accessories - $60 or less per item
- Other specified hurricane preparedness items - $60 or less per item
Energy Star™ and WaterSense™ products
- Qualifying Energy Star™ or WaterSense™ products purchased for noncommercial home or personal use - $2,500 or less per item
For a full list of eligible school supplies, click here.
Click here for a list of qualifying hurricane preparedness items.
For a full list of qualifying Energy Star and WaterSense Items, click here.
Check out the guidelines for the tax-free holiday below:
2018 Sales Tax Holiday Guidelines by 13News Now on Scribd
