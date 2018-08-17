RICHMOND, Va. (WVEC) — Virginia's unemployment rate dropped to the lowest it's been since August of 2007!

Governor Ralph Northam announced on Friday that Virginia’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate decreased in July to 3.1 percent and was down 0.6 percentage point from a year ago. In July, the labor force expanded by 7,790, which is the 6th consecutive monthly increase.

Household employment also increased by 12,146, which is the 7th consecutive monthly increase. The number of unemployed declined by 4,256 to 133,348.

Virginia’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate is below the national rate, which was down 0.1 percentage point in July to 3.9 percent.

“Virginia’s unemployment rate is at its lowest level in over a decade, and this administration is working hard to keep that number going down,” said Governor Northam. “As governor, it is my mission to build economic opportunity for all Virginians, no matter who you are or where you live. That’s why I remain focused on making sure we prepare our citizens for the jobs of the 21st century, provide tax relief for hardworking Virginians, and expand access to early childhood education so every child has the opportunity to reach his or her potential.”

Virginia also has the lowest seasonally adjusted unemployment rate among the Southeast states.

For more information about the unemployment rate, click here.

