Virtual career fair to be held this week for all Virginians

The "Getting Virginia Back to Work" career fair, which is hosted in part by the Virginia Employment Commission, will feature 150+ employers that are looking to hire.

NORFOLK, Va. — A virtual career fair is set to take place this week that every Virginian is invited to.

The Virginia Employment Commission and Virginia Career Works are hosting the "Getting Virginia Back to Work" hiring event. It's a statewide, virtual fair that will feature more than 150 employers from across the Commonwealth.

The fair will take place on Tuesday, July 28 from 1 p.m. to. 5 p.m. However, the time slot from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. is a special hour tucked away for veteran priority job seekers. All Virginians will be able to participate in the fair from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The event comes as jobless claims in Virginia and across the nation continue to rise during the coronavirus crisis.

Even though the fair is an all-virtual event, job seekers should still dress professionally and come prepared with questions and job inquiries.

There is a training video that interested parties can view in advance of the hiring event.