NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- Anyone can visit the Mariners' Museum and Park for only $1 from now until Labor Day!

The museum connects people to the world’s waters. Guests can explore small crafts from around the world, discover the USS Monitor Center, see the iconic Civil War ironclad’s gun turret, view maritime art and handcrafted ship models, follow the history of the U.S. Navy and Age of Exploration, experience Speed and Innovation in the America’s Cup, and hike the award-winning Noland Trail or picnic at Lions Bridge in the Museum’s 550-acre park.

General admission is usually $13.95 for adults, and children tickets are $8.95.

According to the Mariners' Museum, "The Mariners’ Museum and Park is here to tell your story. We are your museum."

