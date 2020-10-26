VMI board says "with deep regret" that superintendent is out

The VMI superintendent resigned a week after state officials ordered an investigation into what they characterized as a culture of “ongoing structural racism."

LEXINGTON, Va. — The superintendent of the Virginia Military Institute has resigned. That's according to a statement Monday from the school’s board president.

The announcement came a week after state officials ordered an investigation into what they characterized as a culture of “ongoing structural racism" following a report in The Washington Post.

Retired Army Gen. J.H. Binford Peay III tendered his resignation Monday.