VMI board says "with deep regret" that superintendent is out

The VMI superintendent resigned a week after state officials ordered an investigation into what they characterized as a culture of “ongoing structural racism."
Army Gen. J.H. Binford Peay III, superintendent of the Virginia Military Institute, looks out the window of his office in Lexington, Va., in this April 26, 2007, photo. The superintendent of the Virginia Military Institute has resigned, the school's board president announced in a statement Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, a week after state officials ordered an investigation into what they characterized as a culture of “ongoing structural racism." Retired Army Gen. J.H. Binford Peay III tendered his resignation Monday, and the Board of Visitors accepted it “with deep regret,” board President John William Boland said in a statement. (Bob Brown/Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP)

LEXINGTON, Va. — The superintendent of the Virginia Military Institute has resigned. That's according to a statement Monday from the school’s board president. 

The announcement came a week after state officials ordered an investigation into what they characterized as a culture of “ongoing structural racism" following a report in The Washington Post. 

Retired Army Gen. J.H. Binford Peay III tendered his resignation Monday. 

Board President John William Boland said in a statement that the Board of Visitors accepted it “with deep regret.”

