RICHMOND, Va. — Relatives of a newlywed American couple are desperately seeking information after learning the husband and wife were severely burned from a volcano eruption in New Zealand.

Barbara Barham told The Washington Post Monday that 32-year-old daughter Lauren Urey and 36-year-old husband Matthew Urey were on their honeymoon. Barham said the couple from Richmond, Virginia, had plans to visit a live volcano and weren't concerned about possible eruptions.

Barham said she got a call sometime later from Royal Caribbean asking if she'd heard from her daughter.

Then Matthew Urey's mother called and relayed a distressing voicemail from her son saying they had been burned. They were taken to a hospital.

Relatives have heard nothing since then.

