NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — Election day is Tuesday, Nov. 6. The following is information about what's on the ballot in Virginia and North Carolina.
Poll hours in Virginia are 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. As long as you are in line by 7 p.m., you will be allowed to vote.
Poll hours in North Carolina are 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Any voter in line as of 7:30 p.m. will be permitted to vote.
Statewide Candidate List
UNITED STATES SENATE
(R) Corey A. Stewart
(D) Timothy M. Kaine
(L) Matt J. Waters
HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES
District 1
(R) Robert J. “Rob” Wittman
(D) Vangie A. Williams
District 2
(R) Scott W. Taylor
(D) Elaine G. Luria
District 3
(D) Robert C. “Bobby” Scott
District 4
(R) Ryan A. McAdams
(D) A. Donald McEachin
(L) Peter J. “Pete” Wells
District 5
(R) Denver L. Riggleman, III
(D) Leslie C. Cockburn
District 6
(R) Ben L. Cline
(D) Jennifer Lynn Lewis
District 7
(R) Dave A. Brat
(D) Abigail A. Spanberger
(L) Joseph B. Walton
District 8
(R) Thomas S. Oh
(D) Donald S. Beyer, Jr.
District 9
(R) H. Morgan Griffith
(D) Anthony J. Flaccavento
District 10
(R) Barbara J. Comstock
(D) Jennifer T. Wexton
District 11
(R) Jeff A. Dove Jr.
(D) Gerald Edward Connolly
(L) Stevan M. Porter
2018 Candidates by Locality >> Click here
Where do I vote? >> Click here
Ways you can vote? >> Click here
Proposed Amendments 2018 >> Click here
2018 GENERAL ELECTION
Full Candidate List >> Click here
Where do I vote? >> Click here
Ways you can vote? >> Click here
Judicial Voter Guide & Proposed Amendments 2018 >> Click here
