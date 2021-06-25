Voting rights activists ride through Richmond

A caravan of travelers stopped in Richmond, Virginia, to bring awareness to voting rights and voter suppression.

RICHMOND, Va. — A new day means a new city.

They call it the “Blackest bus in America” and that bus' latest destination? Richmond, Virginia.

“Virginia is one of nine stops we're doing as part of the Freedom Ride,” said Cliff Albright.

Albright, along with Latosha Brown, started "Black Voters Matter" in 2016. They like to think of their voter outreach as out-of-the-box.

“In your everyday life, if you want somebody to go out to a date or movie, are they more persuaded if you come to them or tell them to meet you?” Albright explained.

The Freedom Ride left Jackson, Mississippi, this past Juneteenth: a growing caravan making its way through Southern cities like Raleigh and Charleston, West Virginia.

“The fact we need voting rights legislation to protect our rights, is why we started Black Voters Matter,” Brown said.

Through these modern-day buses, they honor the original Freedom Riders of the 1960s: civil rights activists who rode interstate buses starting from the nation’s capital through the South.

Sixty years later, their message is still one of equality and justice, specifically fighting voter suppression through education and access to voter registration resources.

“We've got this crazy notion that if you want people to get involved, you have to go out and talk to them,” Albright said.