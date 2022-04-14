x
Virginia

VSP searching for missing, endangered woman who could be driving to Virginia Beach, Outer Banks

Police say Ison has a cognitive problem, and her disappearance puts her health at risk. She could be driving a gray 2014 Mazda CX-9 with Virginia plate UJH-6760.
Credit: Virginia State Police
Mina Ison, missing from Nottoway, Virginia

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia State Police is looking for a missing 73-year-old woman who they say could be driving from Nottoway, Virginia to Virginia Beach or the Outer Banks of North Carolina.

Thursday morning, the VSP sent out a senior alert for Mina Adele Ison. 

Police say Ison has a cognitive problem, and her disappearance puts her health at risk. 

She was last seen on Thursday morning around midnight in Crewe, Virginia.

She's about 5'6" tall, 175 lbs and has brown hair and hazel eyes. The alert says Ison could be driving a gray 2014 Mazda CX-9 with the Virginia license plate UJH-6760.

If you've seen her, call the Nottoway Sheriff's Office at 434-645-9044.

Credit: Virginia State Police
Car Mina Ison could be driving

