VSP: Thanksgiving holiday weekend crashes claim 10 lives

Virginia State Police say excessive speed continues to claim the lives of Virginian drivers.

Virginia State Police say excessive speed played a factor in at least four fatal traffic crashes this Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

State police released the holiday statistics in a news release on Thursday.

Six people died--including a teenager and 6-year-old boy--in those four crashes. The teen and young boy were not wearing their seatbelts during those fatal crashes, according to state police spokesperson Shelby Crouch.

“Speed and lack of personal safety restraints continue to cost Virginians their lives,” said Col. Gary T. Settle, Virginia State Police Superintendent, in the news release.

“As we continue through the holiday season, I am pleading with Virginians of all ages to respect and comply with all traffic safety laws. Virginia State Police and your loved ones want you to arrive at your destination safely.”

During the five-day period from Nov. 25 to Nov. 29, 10 people died in eight traffic crashes in the state. Those crashes happened in the cities of Lynchburg, Newport News, and Richmond and the counties of Frederick, Pittsylvania, Rockingham and Shenandoah.

One crash was alcohol related, four were speed related and one involved a pedestrian, Crouch said.

That's an increase from 2019 when there were eight traffic deaths during the five-day Thanksgiving holiday weekend. In 2018, there were 12 traffic deaths during that same period.

The 2020 Thanksgiving Holiday C.A.R.E. initiative resulted in troopers citing 4,930 speeders and 1,706 reckless drivers statewide. Virginia troopers charged 67 drivers for driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs, and cited 498 drivers for failing to buckle up themselves and/or juvenile passengers.