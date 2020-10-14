Warner, Gade focus on health issues in final debate

The debate focused heavily on the pandemic as well as issues important to seniors, like prescription drug prices and the Affordable Care Act.

RICHMOND, Va. — Democratic U.S. Sen. Mark Warner of Virginia and his Republican opponent, Daniel Gade, sparred over how best to respond to the coronavirus and other health care issues Tuesday in their third and final debate.

