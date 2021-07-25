x
Watchdog: State's conservation easement program needs work

According to Virginia's state government watchdog, the commonwealth's land conservation easement program that offers participants tax breaks needs improvement.
CULPEPER, Va. — Virginia's state government watchdog says the commonwealth's land conservation easement program that offers participants tax breaks needs improvement. 

The Culpeper Star-Exponent reports auditors with the Office of the State Inspector General found items like trash, old tires, inoperable vehicles and a manure storage area containing dead-cattle parts on properties with easements it inspected. 

Among the watchdog's recommendations was lowering the financial threshold that triggers a quality review by the state.

