Deadly motorcycle accident investigated in Surry County

SURRY COUNTY, Va. — A motorcyclist died as a result of a car crash on Sunday night in Surry County.
Virginia State Police said they were called to investigate the crash on Route 31 and Route 10 around 8:30 p.m.
Investigators said that based on a preliminary investigation, a Nissan Altima failed to yield at an intersection and made a left turn into the path of a Kawasaki Vulcan driven by Christopher Stuart Downey.
He was thrown from his motorcycle when impacted by the car.
Downey was taken to Norfolk General Hospital, where he later died.
State Police said the crash is still under investigation and charges will be placed.