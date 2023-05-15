Deadly motorcycle accident investigated in Surry County

A car crash in Surry County ended with one man succumbing to his injuries at Norfolk General Hospital.

SURRY COUNTY, Va. — A motorcyclist died as a result of a car crash on Sunday night in Surry County.

Virginia State Police said they were called to investigate the crash on Route 31 and Route 10 around 8:30 p.m.

Investigators said that based on a preliminary investigation, a Nissan Altima failed to yield at an intersection and made a left turn into the path of a Kawasaki Vulcan driven by Christopher Stuart Downey.

He was thrown from his motorcycle when impacted by the car.

Downey was taken to Norfolk General Hospital, where he later died.