"We have a lot of work left to do." | Governor Northam comments on third anniversary of Charlottesville protests

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — It's been three years since the deadly white nationalist rally in Charlottesville that seized the nation's attention and set off more calls for racial fairness amid social strife and turmoil across the country.

On August 12, 2017, the Unite the Right rally drew hundreds of white nationalists and counterprotesters who flooded the streets of downtown Charlottesville.

The demonstrations ended up escalating to violent clashes, which generated painful and harrowing images that shocked much of the country.

One of the most extreme clashes wound up claiming the life of Heather Heyer, who was killed after a car drove into a group counterprotesters she was a part of. The driver, James Alex Fields, Jr., is behind bars and expected to carry out a life sentence for her murder.

Two Virginia State troopers were also killed that day after a helicopter they were riding in crashed. The chopper was being used to get video aerials of the rally. Trooper Berke Bates and Lt. Jay Cullen died in the crash.

Governor Ralph Northam, who was elected to his office later that year, released a statement on the third anniversary of the protests.

“It has been three years since we lost Heather Heyer, Lt. Jay Cullen, and Trooper-Pilot Berke Bates after white nationalist violence erupted in Charlottesville. I hope all Virginians will join me in pausing to honor them and the lives forever changed that day.

But we must do more than reflect. Our Commonwealth and our country continue to grapple with the reality of systemic racism. Virginians continue to cry out for justice and healing, for fairness, for opportunity, and for equality.