RICHMOND, Va. (WVEC) -- There’s a new law in Virginia that is expected to help thousands deal with pain, like Virginia Beach resident Donna Daniels.

Daniels had 19 surgeries in 24 months, for health issues like a brain tumor, rectal cancer, and leg reconstruction surgery. She said she waited several years for medical cannabis oil to be allowed in Virginia.

“I was in so much agony, I basically just laid in bed for 24 hours,” said Daniels.

84th District Delegate Glenn Davis (R) co-patroned the legislation. He clarified the state will highly regulate the industry.

“This is not something that you can just go out there and get easily,” said Davis. “It is going to require anyone who touches it, dispenses it, takes it or prescribes it to be registered.”

To clarify, the new law doesn’t legalize cannabis oil possession. It simply provides an “affirmative defense for someone with a medical condition. While possession is still illegal, someone with a medical condition and a doctor’s recommendation for the oil will not be prosecuted under the law.

In Davis’ presentation to Virginia Beach City Council on Tuesday, he explained the next steps. Five licensed facilities will open across the state, including one in Hampton Roads.

“That facility will be authorized to grow the plant, extract the oil and provide the oil they will not be able to have a doctor on site to prescribe it,” said Davis.

The state received 49 applications for the five facilities so far, and 15 applications were from Hampton Roads. The Department of Health Professions will select the five facilities in September. The facilities will then have a year to open.

Daniels said the new facilities will make it more convenient for people who are simply trying to relieve their pain.

"Just the convenience of it is going to be wonderful," said Daniels. "To be able to do it by myself and not have to rely on other people to get any medicines for me."

