Wildfire in Abington section of Gloucester burns 100 acres of land, no injuries or home damage

Firefighters from Abington and Gloucester battled a wildfire for several hours on Sunday evening that burned 100 acres of marsh and woods.

A Facebook post from Abington Volunteer Fire and Rescue Inc. said that the fire began in the 2100 block of Jenkins Neck Road at 7:38 p.m. and began pushing east into the trees.

25 firefighters from AVFR and the Gloucester Volunteer Fire and Rescue Squad, Inc. worked for several hours to put the fire out due to strong winds. Their goal was to prevent the fire from jumping into residential areas.

Some residents and their pets were assisted in evacuating the area out of precaution.

There were no injuries, and no homes were damaged.