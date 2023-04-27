2 displaced after Williamsburg house catches on fire

The fire happened in the 700 block of Hamilton Street, which is close to Page Street and the Colonial Parkway.

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — Two people were displaced after their house in Williamsburg caught on fire Thursday morning, a city spokesperson said.

The fire happened in the 700 block of Hamilton Street, which is close to Page Street and the Colonial Parkway. Firefighters responded around 9:40 a.m.

An off-duty firefighter got to the house to find heavy smoke that was coming from the roof. They knocked on the door to make sure no one was there and called dispatchers to upgrade the fire response, according to the spokesperson. On-duty firefighters showed up soon after.

The fire was deemed under control at 11 a.m., but firefighters are still out there making sure the fire is completely out. The cause is being investigated.